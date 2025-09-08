Gallant Featherstone Lions lose out in promotion play-off semi-final

Ash Allman-Brooke scored a try in vain as Featherstone Lions lost their play-off semi-final against Bentley. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Featherstone Lions missed out on the Division Three play-off final when they were beaten by Bentley in the National Conference League.

Bentley will now host Leigh East on Saturday in the Division Three promotion final to establish who will join Keighley Albion and Saddleworth Rangers in climbing to Division Two next year.

The Doncaster outfit, who had lost 20-18 at home to the Lions in the league but had prevailed 18-0 at the Millpond, were never behind in the match that really mattered.

But they were never able to quite shake off a spirited Featherstone side that has improved hugely this season and done well to make it into the play-offs.

Bentley were in front from the eighth minute when Charlie Harmer charged over and Kieran Lewis kicked the first of four conversions.

The Lions hit back to level six minutes later as James Metcalf finished off a good attack and Jamie Deal landed the conversion.

But Bentley restored their lead through their outstanding full-back Ben Sykes and led 12-6 at the break.

The first score in the second period was always going to be crucial and it went to the hosts with Ryan Craswell touching down.

Grant Hill then went over in the final quarter to make it 24-6.

Featherstone kept battling to the finish and were rewarded with a second try when Ash Allman-Brooke went over. Deal’s goal completed the scoring at 24-12.

Lock Lane beat bottom of the table Leigh Miners Rangers 50-20 in a meeting of relegated sides in the Premier Division.

The sides had drawn 22-22 at Leigh earlier in the season, but the Castleford team were much the stronger this time as they at least ended their disappointing campaign on a winning note.

In ending a run of 11 games without a win, Lane prevailed thanks to a Lewis Price hat-trick and further tries by Morgan Jones, Alex Cowley, Leyton Davies, Brandon Worsley, Rob Morgan and Leo Skerrett-Evans.

Connor Jordan, with six, and Nathan Fozzard added goals to the tally.

Miners, who have not tasted victory in 19 outings, were level at 10-10 midway through the first half, Jacob Farrimond and Jack Hamer having crossed, but were thereafter limited to a Noah Lancelott brace in the second period. Liam Kenyon and Joe Tyrer improved a score apiece.