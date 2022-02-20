Gareth Gale and Brandon Pickersgill at the double as Featherstone Rovers win again

Full-back Brandon Pickersgill scored two tries in Featherstone Rovers' win over London Broncos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

On a wet and cold evening at the Millennium Stadium Rovers defied the conditions to score five tries to two to make it four wins from four.

Brian McDermott’s side were up against opponents who have still to taste victory in 2022, but were tested before finally having too much class for their visitors.

Full-back Brandon Pickersgill set Featherstone on the way to victory as he crossed for the opening try on 17 minutes, scoring his third try in three games to continue his impressive start to the campaign. Craig Hall added the conversion.

Gareth Gale crossed for two tries as Featherstone Rovers won 30-12 against London Broncos.

London hit back to level as hooker Dean Parata forced his way over for a try that was converted by Siti Moceidreke.

The hosts were quickly back on the scoresheet, however, when Gareth Gale beat several would-be London tacklers on his way to a fine try. With Hall goaling it was12-6 and that was how it stayed to the interval.

It took a while for Featherstone to break down their hard working opponents in the second half, but they extended their advantage when Gale dived over in the corner.

Hall's goal made it 18-6 before the Broncos quickly replied with half-back Oliver Leyland scoring after making a break and Moceidreke converting.

Rovers quickly got back on top and Pickersgill raced through a gap to notch his second try to which Hall tagged on the extras.

Hall turned try scorer three minutes from time to seal Featherstone's victory and took his own personal points tally to 14 with his fifth goal to round off the scoring.

Featherstone: Pickersgill; Briscoe, Hellewell, Hall, Gale; Chisholm, Smith; Cooper, Wildie, Lockwood, Ferres, Moors, Bussey. Subs: Jones, Davies, Cuthbertson, McConnell.

London: Moceidreke; Ulberg, Latu, Juma, Macani; Horsman, Leyland; Tuliatu, Gahan, Palumbo, Lovell, Curran, Parata. Subs: Coates, Greenhalgh, Williams, Vrahnos.

Referee: James Vella.

Half-time: 12-6.