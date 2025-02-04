Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis celebrates the Championship Grand Final victory - he wants more atmospheric nights like that at the DIY Kitchens Stadium in Super League in 2025. Photo by Scott Merrylees.

With Wakefield Trinity’s return to Super League creeping ever closer, owner Matt Ellis is excited for more atmospheric nights at the DIY Kitchens Stadium - just like the one which ended their 2024 treble-winning campaign.

Over 8,000 fans packed into Belle Vue on that October evening to witness Trinity emphatically trounce Toulouse 36-0 to clinch the Championship Grand Final.

Promotion back to the top table was swiftly confirmed, with Leeds Rhinos ready to welcome Daryl Powell’s men to Headingley on Saturday, February 15 for their opening league game of 2025.

Around 4,500 fans have already secured their season tickets for the upcoming campaign, and it’s at home where Ellis is wanting more bums on seats and crowds on the terraces to help the club, both on and off the pitch.

He told the Wakefield Express: “It is a phenomenal step up from the 2023 ticket sales when we were last in Super League but in a challenging time for rugby clubs financially, in terms of what we are getting from the central distribution and everything, the support that we get is the most important.

“It is the best revenue stream. The tickets are the most important thing and getting this ground full is the best thing that could happen. If we can get this place full every home game, it would be the best achievement we could do.

“The atmosphere is so important for the new fans that come in. The club is targeting all the new housing developments around Wakefield and people who have moved into the area from somewhere else.”

Delivering a message to the fans, the supporter-turned-owner urged:

“My message to the fans is that we are going to have a good team on the field, you’ve got an owner that wants it and wants to achieve it and back it - so just come and create a really, really good atmosphere.

“When I first started coming, the atmosphere was one of the things I wanted to come back to. That’s what I ask back from the fans - to create that atmosphere every week.

“If we do that, we will win a lot more games here than we lose. To the players, it sounds like a cliche, the fans are the 14th man. It really does spur them on. It gives them that extra bit of adrenaline rush. It’s massive.”

And with a few new additions to the squad, including Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone and Jake Trueman, Ellis believes it could be an exciting year ahead.

He said: “It’s been exciting getting all the new players in. We have taken positives out of both the friendlies against Leeds and Cas.

“I think we are going to shock few.”

For adults, seating season tickets in the East Stand are priced from £270, standing on the North Terraces is priced from £200 and West Terrace standing is from £150.

Junior season ticket prices in the East Stand are from £60; North Terrace from £40; and West Terrace from £20.

Concession (17-21 and 65+) season ticket prices in the East Stand are from £200; North Terrace from £150; and West Terrace from £100.

For more information visit https://wttickets.fixturesdigital.com/season-tickets/stands?seasonTicketCategory=2