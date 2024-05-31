Golf and cricket are next on agenda in testimonial year for Wakefield Trinity's Matty Ashurst
Ashurst has been granted a well deserved testimonial in 2024 for his 10-year loyal service to Trinity with events ongoing throughout the year to recognise this great achievement.
Following on from a successful shirt and brochure launch at the start of the year the pre-season game against Wigan Warriors raised further funds for the testimonial.
There has then been a fans forum and casino night held, proving highly successful.
“We are grateful for all the support we have had so far from the fans,” said Sue Parker, a member of the Matty Ashurst Testimonial committee.
"And we would like to thank the following sponsors: Wakefield Trinity, DIY Kitchens, Schools Advisory Service, Roman Ceramics, Plastech, Josh Houghton Autos, Infinite Financial Services, EdStart Schools, Complete Energy Solutions Limited, Dandy Electrical, Dataplas, Tony Revans Financial Planning, Ellgren, Handley James Recruitment, One World Travel and Wakefield Trinity Players Association.”
The next two events planned are a golf day and a cricket match.
The golf day is on Friday, July 12 at Low Laithes Golf Club and organisers are looking for anyone who would like to sponsor the event along with people who would like to play on the day.
Spaces are available for individuals or for teams of four. There is also the option to have a team of three with a Wakefield Trinity team member making up the fourth player.
Cost is £280 for four with pre-game breakfast and post-game two-course meal included. For full details on the event, email [email protected]
The cricket match will take place at Wakefield Thornes CC on Sunday, August 11.
It will feature a Wakefield Thornes select team against a team of Wakefield Trinity players and will be open for all to attend.
Anyone wishing to advertise in the programme produced for the day or have a stall on the day can contact [email protected]