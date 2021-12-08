Halifax Panthers and Wakefield Trinity to clash in Grix testimonial

Scott Grix will make a cameo appearance in the testimonial match between Halifax Panthers and Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Simon Hall

Grix was awarded a testimonial year by the RFL for his services and dedication to the sport and will bring the curtain down on a fundraising year with a special match against one of his former clubs.

The game will take place at The Shay Stadium and it will be Panthers' second pre-season friendly ahead of the 2022 Betfred Championship season.

Scott Grix said: "It’s a great opportunity for people to see our new squad against super league opposition at The Shay in what will be our only home friendly. This is the last part of my testimonial and having great affiliation with both clubs, I’m looking forward to the game and a cameo appearance.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thanks to both Michael Carter and the Wakefield Trinity club for their involvement.”