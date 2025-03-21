Halifax Panthers welcome Featherstone Rovers to The Shay this coming Sunday. (Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Halifax Panthers will be looking to make it four wins out of four in the Championship when Featherstone Rovers visit The Shay on Sunday, March 23 (kick off 3pm).

Fax are the only team in the second tier with a 100 per cent record and are currently sitting pretty at the summit after fine victories over Sheffield Eagles, Barrow Raiders and York Knights to ignite their 2025 campaign.

Kyle Eastmond’s men had a weekend off last week due to the last-16 of the Challenge Cup, in which Fev travelled to the south of France to face Catalans Dragons. Ultimately, the Super League outfit proved too strong, running out comfortable 46-18 winners.

In the league, Rovers sit in ninth position with just one win from their opening three games. That sole triumph came in Round 1 at home to Doncaster, before defeats followed against London Broncos and the Eagles.

There has also been some upheaval at the Millennium Stadium in recent weeks with head coach James Ford departing from the club.

He has been replaced by former England international Paul Cooke, who is searching for his first win as head coach.

Both sides’ form is in stark contrast to when they met for the first time last year.

That Round 7 clash saw Connor Wynne score four tries as Fev won 36-16 at the Millennium Stadium to record a fourth successive league win.

It also consigned the Panthers to a fourth straight loss.

The reverse fixture at The Shay in July saw Rovers complete the double over Fax thanks to a 14-6 win.

Halifax, however, are in seemingly in better shape at the start of 2025.