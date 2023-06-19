The Dragons had won 33-22 in the away game and won again, more comfortably this time, but by contrast it was played in a completely different and sportsman like manner.

There were few penalties and Eastmoor were able to celebrate their 150th anniversary as a club game in style with a 48-0 success.

Centre Jack Raby started the scoreboard rolling with the first of what was to be his three tries as Zac Burnside put him clear to score on 10 minutes.

Eastmoor Dragons in action in their 48-0 victory over Seaton Rangers in their 150th anniversary game. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Danny Johnson was next over the line from close range five minutes later and he added the conversion to make it 10-0.

There was no let up from the Dragons as a Raby break saw the supporting Callum Roberts romp over to extend the lead.

Three minutes later hooker Robbie Powell caught Seaton’s defence asleep to score from close range, another Johnson conversion took the score out to 20-0 and the game was now looking out of reach for Seaton.

It was all Eastmoor at this point and the Cumbrians fell further behind as livewire full-back Tom Oxley – Eastmoor players’ player of the match – created space for Raby to register his second try.

With Johnson tagging on the extras it gave Seaton a mountain to climb as half-time was reached with a 26-0 score.

The second half began the same way with Rangers striving to get a foothold in the game, but coming up short and it was not long before Raby crossed for his hat-trick try in the corner.

A procession of tries then followed for the Moor and prop Reece Nicholson scored from close range with Dragons NCL man of the match Jordan Walker converting to make it 36-0.

Second rower Declan Nicholson blasted through on the hour to score under the posts and another Walker conversion made it 42-0.

Then winger Callum Hudson romped home to complete the try scoring on 63 minutes, a further Jordan Walker goal closing the scoring at 48-0.

Billy Southward took Seaton’s NCL man of the match with an outstanding display at full-back, depriving the Moor of several try scoring opportunities.

In a good all-round team performance from Eastmoor, however, three-try Raby stood out though not getting one of the major honours, while youngsters Tom Oxley, Zak Burnside and Billy Finnerty are all making great strides to secure regular places.

