Head coach Craig Lingard admits his 'frustration' at Castleford Tigers' inconsistency
In recent weeks the Tigers have won twice, battled to an away draw and suffered two bad defeats – the latest coming 32-4 against a Leeds Rhinos side also showing inconsistency this season.
Lingard and the fans are wondering what they are going to get from week to week and following the poor display at Headingley the head coach said: “It was disappointing and highlights exactly where we are as a group.
“We're either a seven or an eight (out of 10) or a two or a three. Last week, for 60 to 65 minutes of the game against Hull we were a seven or an eight and then we were a two or a three for the last 15 minutes. I thought pretty much all the way through this game we were a two or three.
“We’ve got to get better. We’ve said all season, we’ve got a group of players that at the minute are not ready to be consistent Super League players in the top six, that’s just where we are. It’s frustrating.
“It’s frustrating as a coach and as a staff and I’m sure it’s frustrating for the fans to watch. We’re good, then we’re poor, then we’re awful and then we’re good again.”
Lingard was unhappy with the way the Leeds game went from the kick-off.
He said: “The way we started the game was really poor. The first defensive set, we got lucky by not conceding a try.
“I think if that goes to the video ref as a try, it probably gets given. But the way we started that set, we got rolled and we lost the last tackle of the set, which meant we couldn’t put any kick pressure on.
“I thought that set the tempo for the way the first 40 minutes went. It’s where we are as a team and a group and a team at the minute, we're just not good enough.”
Tigers were without injured captain Paul McShane and lost more experience in the game with Joe Westerman having to come off with an Achilles injury, but Lingard refused to blame injuries for the loss.
He added: “It doesn’t help, but it gives an opportunity for other players to come through. What we needed in that game was for our senior players to be really good – we need them to be better and more consistent for longer.”
On the injuries Lingard explained: “From the operation he (Paul McShane) had on his arm last year, there’s been some complications with the metalwork in his arm.
“He has got something to sort out with that. We’re not sure the length of time that’s going to be or how serious it is, but I would imagine it will be – best case scenario – at least two or three weeks, but potentially longer.
“Joe was tight at half-time, he went out in the second half to try and get through it, but it was no good so we had to take him off.
“We’re missing some quality players, we know we’re missing some quality players. We’re missing some punch in the middle and some aggression in the middle as well to win games like that.
"When you’ve got big middles from Leeds that are carrying through the defence, we need some big middles to come through and do the same for us and whack some people.”
Lingard, who felt Sylvester Namo and Cain Robb gave his side a lift off the bench, is pleased to have a week off now and intends to use it to get some recuperation into his players.
He is hoping to have a few back for the next game against Wigan and improve the fitness of others with niggles.