Five of Trinity’s next six games are at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, beginning against Hull KR tomorrow.

“That can really shape our season,” said coach Chris Chester, whose side haven’t won since last October.

“We’ve looked at the games we’ve got coming up and if you get a couple of wins under your belt, all of a sudden your chests are out and you’re looking up the table.

Trinity's Bill Tupou is set to return from injury against Hull KR. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“I think it’s important we put in another strong performance this week, hopefully we get some more influential people out of the training field and the pitch and once we do, I think we will be a very hard team to beat.

“When we get our best players on the field, we can match any team in this competition.”

The home run has come at an ideal time, with a limited number of fans now being allowed into matches. Tomorrow’s Betfred Super League fixture will be Trinity’s first in front of a crowd since they beat Bradford Bulls in a home Challenge Cup tie on March 13 last year.

The recent defeat by Catalans Dragons was the last behind closed doors fixture at Belle Vue and fans will return this weekend. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Chester admitted: “We’ve missed them, they play a massive part and we need them to play a massive part this week.

“We have some players here who really thrive on the fans singing their name.

“That brings the best out of some of these individuals and out of the team.

“Hopefully it does that this weekend. I am really looking forward to being at home and being in front of some passionate and vocal fans.”

Captain/stand-off Jacob Miller and centre Bill Tupou are set to return from injury for Trinity and Brad Walker, James Batchelor and Yusuf Aydin, who is back from a loan spell at York Cityu Knights, are also in contention.

Jordan Crother (foot injury) drops out from the team beatem at Leeds Rhinos last week.

Former Trinity forward George King was injured in Hull KR’s win at Castleford Tigers on Monday, but Greg Minikin, Will Dagger, Muizz Mustapha and Jimmy Keinhorst are all in contention for a recall.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Tupou, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Green, Arundel, B Walker, Aydin, Kershaw, Ashall-Botts, Eaves.

Hull KR: from Quinlan, Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Parcell, Sims, Takairangi, Linnett, Hadley, Litten, Lawler, Storton, Dagger, Milnes, Maher, Johnson, Mustapha, Keinhorst.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).