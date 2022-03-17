How Ryan Hampshire aims to get stuck in to add to Castleford Tigers options

Ryan Hampshire scores a try in his previous spell with Castleford Tigers.

The 27-year-old from Normanton has been without a club after leaving Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season, but has signed a one-year deal with Castleford, for who he previously played in 2016 when on loan for a year from Wigan Warriors.

He has been brought in by current head coach Lee Radford to add to his options in the backs with a player who showed his versatility in his previous spell at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle when he played full-back, half-back and wing.

“I’m hoping to give Radders a lot of options whether that be at full-back or in the halves. I’m going to work hard to cement a spot in one of those places," said Hampshire.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I can help the team across plenty of positions but hopefully I will be able to get a run at a certain position so I can develop some more momentum and form.

“My goal for the year will be to help the team as much as I can. Firstly, I will be focussing on getting as fit as I can because even though I have been training I’ll need to get into some contact sessions.

“After that I am really looking forward to getting stuck in, but I am just taking it a week at a time. It is incredible to see them getting over 10,000 down here and it is a really hard place to come when you are an away player.

“To have them behind me again should be fun!

“The club has changed a lot since I was first here back in 2016. It is all different around the place and I am looking forward to seeing how it goes.

“The people at the club are all good people. I struggled to get in the side at the start in my first spell but managed to get a good number of games near the end and had a really enjoyable year.”

Hampshire explained that head coach Lee Radford is looking for him to get a solid number of training sessions under his belt before trying to cement a place in the team.

He added: “Me and Lee have had a chat and he’s said he is going to build me up by getting involved in training over the next few weeks.

“I just want to be competitive and ready to go. The lads have been really welcoming and it is good to see some faces that I haven’t seen for a while. I’ve only had a couple of sessions with them, and it has been good to get back into it.”

Radford explained the decision to bring in Hampshire: “I’m really pleased to be bringing Rocky in. At the moment we’re obviously a bit light in a couple of positions and he can play and deliver good performances for us.