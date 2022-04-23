Hull KR 32 Wakefield Trinity 10: Robins cap perfect Easter period with victory over out-of-form Trinity

It was the Robins’ sixth successive win in all competitions and third in nine days, lifting them into Super League’s top-six.

The Robins responded positively to the news, announced on Wednesday, that coach Tony Smith will leave the club when his contract ends this autumn, scoring seven tries - only two of which Lachlan Coote improved.

They led 16-0 at half-time and were 24 points ahead before Trinity staged a mini fightback, but the visitors never looked like preventing a fourth successive defeat,

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RESULT: Hull KR 32-10 Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rovers opened the scoring with a simple try after 10 minutes when Rowan Milnes sent Coote - who had an outstanding game - into a gap and he put Kane Linnett over between the posts.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall wasted a chance to add a second try when he dropped Coote’s pass five minutes later, but both players were involved when Rovers did increase their lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Jordan Abdull, Coote, Kenny-Dowall and Ryan Hall kept the ball alive in good style and the latter’s pass was finished by Coote.

Wakefield created a couple of chances after that. Lewis Murphy finished spectacularly, but Lyne’s pass was forward, then Coote made a try-saving tackle after Corey Hall had put Jordan Crowther into a gap.

RESULT: Hull KR 32-10 Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Having survived that pressure, the Robins extended their advantage five minutes before half-time when Kenny-Dowall crossed on the last following good play by Jordan Abdull, Jez Litten and Milnes.

It was a similar story at the start of the second half as some Trinity pressure came to nothing and the hosts counter-attacked in fine style for Ethan Ryan to go over from an outstanding pass by Ben Crooks.

The winger added a second soon afterwards, kicking ahead and running through to touch down off a pass by Coote.

Neither try was converted and Trinity struck next when Ryan spilled a kick by Jacob Miller, who followed up to score a try which Mason Lino improved.