Waterhead Warriors did manage to score two tries in a match switched to be played at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium, but were beaten 88-10 with the Championship side crossing 16 times.

Off season signing Jayden Hatton grabbed a hat-trick on his competitive debut for Fev while winger Connor Wynne also led the way as he claimed a try treble.

Rovers were 46-4 up by half-time and quickly showed their plucky opponents that they were in no complacent mood as the players used the game to highlight their claims for starting spots in the upcoming Championship campaign.

Toby Boothroyd took just four minutes to show his class with the opening try and Ben Reynolds added the extras for his first of what would be 12 goals.

The flying start continued with Caleb Aekins going over then Carlos Tuimavave on his debut following his move from Hull.

Another debutant, Bailey O’Connor, was next to cross before Hatton’s first made it 30-0 after 26 minutes.

Waterhead had showed some attacking intent of their own and were rewarded with a try straight from the restart as they worked their way close to the Fev line and put in a kick that was collected by Kegan Brennan.

Rovers were quickly back in charge, however, with Wynne racing over. Further tries followed from Calum Turner and Clay Webb on their competitive debuts for the club and the lead was 46-4 at the break.

Wynne opened the second half tally before Hatton struck twice in two minutes to complete his hat-trick.

Another of the new boys, Sitaleki Akauola, helped himself to a try then Jordan Williams went over.

Turner showed some individual brilliance to collect his second and there was another for the powerful Akauola soon after.

Waterhead continued to show spirit and managed to score their second try 10 minutes from time when Brennan chased his own kick to touch down.

Jenson Hamilton added the conversion, but Rovers had the final word as Wynne completed his hat-trick when freed to race down the left wing from just inside the opposition half.

