King Vuniyayawa shows determination to get over the line for Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Kevin Creighton

IN PICTURES: Action shots from Featherstone Rovers' commanding win over Barrow Raiders

Published 8th Jul 2025, 14:41 BST
Featherstone Rovers returned to their best form as they convincingly beat Barrow Raiders 48-12 – and photographers Kevin Creighton and Rob Hare were there to capture the action.

Here’s a look at their images from a game in which Rovers crossed for eight tries in a victory that took them into the top six places in the Betfred Championship:

Will Jubb dives over for a Featherstone Rovers try against Barrow Raiders. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Will Jubb dives over for a Featherstone Rovers try against Barrow Raiders. Picture: Kevin Creighton Photo: Kevin Creighton

Derrell Olpherts takes on two Barrow defenders.

Derrell Olpherts takes on two Barrow defenders. Photo: Rob Hare

Danny Addy passes the ball on. Picture: Rob Hare

Danny Addy passes the ball on. Picture: Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare

James Glover gets the ball down for a try. Picture: Rob Hare

James Glover gets the ball down for a try. Picture: Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare

