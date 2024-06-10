Wakefield Trinity ended on an incredible 50-6 victory against the Sheffield team, in what was their first appearence at Wembley Stadium in 45 long years.

That time, in 1979, sadly ended in defeat as the Widnes Vikings won 12-3 to lift the Challenge Cup.

In fact, it was 61 years ago that the club has won at the iconic London venue – making this victory even more sweet.

Now fans from across the district has congratulated the team, with many sharing their stories of what Wakefield Trinity’s huge win has meant for them.

Following the match, long-time Trin supporter Lee Sharp, said: “Over the moon to finally see the Trin at Wembley with good friends after 36 years of being a supporter.

“Great day by all and memories made for life!”

Vicky Baldwin had double the celebration with it also being her son’s birthday.

She said: “Absolutely brilliant day, the red white and blue army was loud and proud!

"Spent it with my husband and son, what a day to remember! Wakey fan for 30 years, what a way to celebrate my sons birthday!”

Posting to social media, fan Chris Gibbs thanked the team for the eternal memories from the match, saying: “To be amongst that amazing support is a memory that will be with me forever.”

One fan even joked that it was “better than his wedding day and kid’s birthday all rolled into one!”

The huge victory follows the appointment of the Trin’s new Matt Ellis, and new coach, Daryl Powell.

Prior to the huge game, the former Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves head coach, aimed to gain more supporters for the club through the Wembley match.

He said: “Hopefully we can now entice new supporters. Hopefully they hear about this and want to be part of it. Some might even be going to Wembley as their first ever game and then get into it. It’s all about building it up.”

And build it up they did – with thousands of fans from across the country celebrating the victory that was almost 50 years in the making.

Many lifelong fans also took their kids, creating a whole new audience for future games.

Fan, Melanie Eccleston said: “What an amazing day we had waited all my life to watch Wakefield at Wembley - a memorable moment that will last forever especially to my son and daughter who are Trin mad!”

“Spent the day at Wembley with my two children and it was a very special day. Wasn't sure if we were ever going to see them at Wembley in my lifetime so wasn't going to miss the opportunity.” Sahred Trin fan, Martin Figg.

Fans also shared their support for the Trinity boys, with dozens of messages stating how proud they are of them.

One fan stated: “Just wow, the lads did us proud!” Whilst another posted: “Couldn’t be more proud of my home team as a lifelong follower!”

The post-match reaction and fan support is overwhelming, so on behalf of Wakefield and fans across the country – thank you Wakefield Trinity for your incredible performance, up the Trin!

