IN PICTURES: Featherstone Rovers ease into quarter-finals of 1895 Cup

Caleb Aekins (three), Jayden Hatton (two), Jordan Williams, Connor Jones, Derrell Olpherts and Will Jubb all crossed for tries with Calum Turner kicking eight goals in a victory in Paul Cooke’s first game as the new Featherstone head coach.
