IN PICTURES: Featherstone Rovers ease into quarter-finals of 1895 Cup

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 09:36 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 10:00 BST
Featherstone Rovers ran in nine tries as they beat Keighley Cougars 52-12 to go into the last eight of the 1895 Cup – and here’s a look at action images from the game.

Caleb Aekins (three), Jayden Hatton (two), Jordan Williams, Connor Jones, Derrell Olpherts and Will Jubb all crossed for tries with Calum Turner kicking eight goals in a victory in Paul Cooke’s first game as the new Featherstone head coach.

Featherstone Rovers fans watch the action.

1. Featherstone Rovers v Keighley Cougars

Featherstone Rovers fans watch the action. Photo: Rob Hare

Clay Webb is all wrapped up.

2. Featherstone Rovers v Keighley Cougars

Clay Webb is all wrapped up. Photo: Kevin Creighton

Jimmy Beckett is determined to get free.

3. Featherstone Rovers v Keighley Cougars

Jimmy Beckett is determined to get free. Photo: Kevin Creighton

Featherstone Rovers players celebrate scoring.

4. Featherstone Rovers v Keighley Cougars

Featherstone Rovers players celebrate scoring. Photo: Rob Hare

