Featherstone Rovers players come over to fans to thank them for their support against Keighley. Picture: Rob Hare

IN PICTURES: Featherstone Rovers ease into quarter-finals of 1895 Cup

Featherstone Rovers ran in nine tries as they beat Keighley Cougars 52-12 to go into the last eight of the 1895 Cup – and here’s a look at action images from the game.