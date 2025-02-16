IN PICTURES: Images from Wakefield Trinity's triumphant return to Super League

Here’s a look at John’s pictures from the opening game of the 2025 Betfred Super League season:
Wakefield Trinity players take the congratulations. Photo: John Victor
Max Jowitt celebrates scoring a try for Wakefield Trinity. Photo: John Victor
Corey Hall is held up over the line. Photo: John Victor
Wakefield Trinity players get stuck in to some tackling. Photo: John Victor
