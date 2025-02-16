Wakefield Trinity on the march to an opening day victory.Wakefield Trinity on the march to an opening day victory.
IN PICTURES: Images from Wakefield Trinity's triumphant return to Super League

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST
Wakefield Trinity made a stunning return to the Super League with a 14-12 victory over Leeds Rhinos – and photographer John Victor was there to capture the action from a memorable occasion.

Here’s a look at John’s pictures from the opening game of the 2025 Betfred Super League season:

Wakefield Trinity players take the congratulations.

Wakefield Trinity players take the congratulations. Photo: John Victor

Max Jowitt celebrates scoring a try for Wakefield Trinity.

Max Jowitt celebrates scoring a try for Wakefield Trinity. Photo: John Victor

Corey Hall is held up over the line.

Corey Hall is held up over the line. Photo: John Victor

Wakefield Trinity players get stuck in to some tackling.

Wakefield Trinity players get stuck in to some tackling. Photo: John Victor

