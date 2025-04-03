IN PICTURES: Normanton Knights make it three wins out of four in NCL
Barrow were 14-10 ahead as the game entered the final quarter courtesy of a try and a goal by Sam Jones and touchdowns for Trent Ruddy and Ryan Wilson.
But the Knights dug in and collected the points with their third win in four matches this season.
Tries in the last eight minutes for Taylor Carter and Adam Biscomb, with Carter adding his second goal, clicnhed the comeback success.
Sam Butler and Joe Crossland had earlier opened Normanton’s account.
Both sides finished with 12 men after red cards for Normanton’s Stuart Biscomb and Island’s Alex Mason following an altercation.
Here’s a look at Rob Hare’s images from the game:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.