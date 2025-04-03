IN PICTURES: Normanton Knights make it three wins out of four in NCL

Normanton Knights celebrate scoring a try against Barrow Island.

Normanton Knights were back to winning ways in Division Two of the National Conference League with a 20-14 home victory over Barrow Island – and photographer Rob Hare was there to capture the action.

Barrow were 14-10 ahead as the game entered the final quarter courtesy of a try and a goal by Sam Jones and touchdowns for Trent Ruddy and Ryan Wilson.

But the Knights dug in and collected the points with their third win in four matches this season.

Tries in the last eight minutes for Taylor Carter and Adam Biscomb, with Carter adding his second goal, clicnhed the comeback success.

Adam Biscomb gets the ball down for a try.

Sam Butler and Joe Crossland had earlier opened Normanton’s account.

Both sides finished with 12 men after red cards for Normanton’s Stuart Biscomb and Island’s Alex Mason following an altercation.

Here’s a look at Rob Hare’s images from the game:

Barrow Island are held up over the line.

Taylor Carter kicks a goal for Normanton Knights.

Stuart Biscomb is red carded.