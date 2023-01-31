​This was a game to forget as a much bigger Woodhouse side used their experience to see off the Moor who fielded no less than six 18-year-olds or under.

Lack of concentration and some woeful tackling gifted the opposition far too much easy territory, costing soft tries and Woodhouse were 10 points ahead after 10 minutes before the Dragons woke up as Jayke Javens scored in the corner.

Further tries and a goal by the Leeds outfit took it to 18-4 at the break.

Jamie Creed scored a fine individual try for Eastmoor Dragons in their game against Woodhouse Warriors. Picture: Mike Robey

On the restart Eastmoor were back on the scoreboard immediately as Liam Reynolds crossed under the posts to score a well taken try that was converted by Jamie Creed.

However, this promise of an upsurge in fortunes was soon dismissed as Woodhouse hit back within minutes with two well taken converted tries to practically put the game to bed at 30-10.

The Moor finally came alive, scoring perhaps the best try of the game on 55 minutes, when Creed found space to sidestep his way over to score a fine individual try. He added the conversion to make it 30-16.

But Woodhouse were not done as they scored again before Javens crossed for his second try to complete the scoring.