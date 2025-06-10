Isaac Shaw heads for pastures new as Wakefield Trinity prepare to return to action against Leigh

Isaac Shaw has been allowed to leave Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Despite having a number of forwards on the sidelines ​Wakefield Trinity have allowed Isaac Shaw to leave the club.

Prop Shaw has been released from his contract with the Belle Vue club saying it is so he can "pursue another opportunity".

The 22-year-old came through the Trinity academy and made his Super League debut for the club in 2022 before going on to play in France with Villeneuve Leopards.

He returned to Wakefield for a second spell with Trinity in 2023, but only made 12 appearances in this stint after finding himself on the fringes of the first team for much of it.

His last game came in August, 2024 and he has not featured since Daryl Powell’s men returned to Super League this year.

He has aimed to keep his fitness up by spending time on dual registration with Batley Bulldogs in the Championship and is now looking for a new full-time deal.

On his departure a club statement said: "Isaac Shaw has left Wakefield Trinity by mutual consent to pursue another opportunity.

"We would like to pass on our thanks to Isaac for his service over the years and want to wish him well in his future career."

Trinity, meanwhile, are focusing on their return to action after the Challenge Cup final break when they take on Leigh Leopards on Sunday (2.30pm).

After their narrow defeat at Leeds Rhinos they are looking for an instant bounce back against top six rivals Leigh and will be out for revenge after being knocked out of the Challenge Cup by the Leopards in April.

Trin had handed the Lancashire side a 40-14 beating on their own turf in the week before the cup tie so it is one-all between the clubs this season and an intriguing contest looks in store.

There is plenty at stake, not least with the Leopards currently three places and three points above seventh-placed Wakefield.

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell is hoping the week’s rest will have given him a few more players to choose from with injuries and niggles cleared up. Half-backs Jake Trueman and Olly Russell are on the mend, but he remains without some big first teamers, including forwards Ky Rodwell, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Renouf Atoni and Matty Storton.

It is a triple header at the DIY Kitchens Stadium with the LDSL team in action from 12.30pm and the women’s team up against Widnes from 4.45pm.