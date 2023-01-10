Jacob Miller ready for challenge to earn respect of new Castleford Tigers teammates

Australian Miller has been one of Super League’s most consistent half-backs in recent years, but believes his best rugby league is still to come and he can deliver it with the Tigers.

He is enjoying life with Castleford already and cannot wait to get going when testing himself initially in the pre-season games to come, starting with a possible appearance the Jake Webster Testimonial game at Keighley Cougars on Sunday, January 22.

"I feel like I've just started off again," he said.

Jacob Miller in try scoring action for Wakefield Trinity in 2022.

"I feel really good. I don't want it to be spun, and it's not a bad dig at Wakefield, but I just needed that new change.

"I'm the new guy in a team now and I have to earn the respect of people for the first time in a long time. That's nice to experience at this point in my career.

"It's been a little bit refreshing, I guess. I don't say that in a bad way about Wakefield or anything like that, I just mean that when you've been somewhere for so long, some new faces and different types of training, it's been really nice.

"It does feel like I've got my best years to come, or I'm coming into them now.

"With it being a new start and me having to prove myself again, I'm hoping that'll bring another level out in my game and I can help Castleford do well.

“I'm looking forward to playing with Danny (Richardson) and Gaz (Widdop) and pushing each other to get the best out of this team, because that’s the end goal."

Miller is a household name in Super League after giving 10 years of service to the competition. He spent 18 months with Hull before going on to play 200 games for Wakefield, scoring 62 tries and producing many more magical moments.

But he now finds himself talking about his final contract as a professional rugby league player.

He added: "It does feel a bit weird.

"Time flies these days, doesn't it. It's mad to think that I'm in the back quarter of my career and I feel about 15 between the ears!