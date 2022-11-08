Jake Webster feels 'honoured' by Castleford Tigers agreeing to testimonial match with Keighley Cougars

Webster was a real fans favourite in his time with the Tigers and is hoping supporters turn out in force for the pre-season game that will be part of Castleford’s build-up to their 2023 Betfred Super League campaign.

Lee Radford’s men will be up against an emerging team that earned promotion to the Championship last season, securing promotion after a perfect campaign in which they won all 20 of their League One matches.

Webster played his part in that success and is remembered fondly at Castleford after joining the club in 2013 and going on to make the centre spot his own, helping the team reach the Challenge Cup final in 2014 and the Grand Final in 2017.

Jake Webster celebrates scoring four tries in a game against Wakefield Trinity in his time at Castleford Tigers. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Since moving on from Wheldon Road at the end of 2018, he joined Bradford Bulls for the 2019 season, helping them secure a famous win over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup, and then linked up with Keighley where he has played over the last three years.

“I am both honoured and privileged that Castleford have agreed to play in my testimonial match,” said Jake.

“I must spread my thanks to Lee Radford and everyone at the Tigers for accepting my invitation for what promises to be a memorable afternoon at Cougar Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During my career, I spent six memorable years at Castleford in which we won the League Leaders Shield and also reached both the Challenge Cup and Super League finals. I loved my time at The Jungle and I know that love was reciprocated by the Tigers faithful.

“Hopefully the Castleford fans will come out and show me that love one more time on the 22nd of January.

“I must also say thank you to the O’Neill family and Rhys Lovegrove for agreeing to allow this fixture to take place and also host it at Cougar Park. I’ve taken Keighley not just as a club, but as a town, to my heart and have loved my three years here so far.

“What we achieved in 2022 was special and the club and the Cougar Army have been nothing but supportive of me and my testimonial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad