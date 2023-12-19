James Ford happy to have Rugby League legend Graham Steadman to turn to at Featherstone Rovers

​Head coach James Ford is delighted to be able to turn to former Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers star Graham Steadman for advice after he has been brought on board as a consultant at the Millennium Stadium.

​The 62-year-old legend of the game will assist Ford on a short-term consultancy basis as Rovers prepare for a challenging 2024 season after the club have scaled back on players.

And Ford has welcomed the former former Great Britain full-back or half-back and international Rugby Union coach to the coaching team.

He said: “Graham is well known and well respected across Rugby League and Rugby Union.

Graham Steadman has been welcomed back to Featherstone Rovers after taking up a short term consultancy role. Photo by Matthew Merrick

"His Rugby League journey started with my dad working at Knottingley Sports Centre.

"They were short of a player in the York A team I believe so my dad encouraged Graham to turn out for them.

"I think he scored two or three tries, quickly progressed into the first team and made a strong name for himself at York then at Featherstone and Castleford.

"We've always had a good relationship and there’s a lot of respect from me to Graham.

"He’s worked at the highest level in Rugby League and Rugby Union and for me and Ian (Hardman) to be around a bloke with that level of experience I think’s invaluable.

"Graham’s been around some top, top coaches and I’m sure he’ll have some real helpful input.”

Featherstone have added to their squad with the signing of outside back Manoa Wacokecoke who has impressed on a trial with the club.

The promising 19-year-old was with Hull FC last season and is being backed to be a strong running addition to the team for 2024.

Ford said: “There’s some real talent there. He’s big, 15 stone, 19 years of age, can run touching 10 metres per second and has great footwork.

"There's some areas of his game that we’ll look to work on, but wants to be a Rugby League player.