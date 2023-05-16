James Ford leaves Wakefield Trinity to take up new role at Featherstone Rovers

It will be a new position at Post Office Road with Featherstone saying it will see Ford supporting head coach Sean Long to prioritise on-field coaching and to support the club’s senior management with the administration and management of the club’s rugby operations

Chairman Mark Campbell said: “We’re delighted to welcome James to this newly created role.

"We’re currently in a position where we’re planning extensively for the next phase in this club’s evolution both on and off the field. This role creates greater capacity for the coaching staff to continue to develop an exciting and successful brand of rugby whilst also allowing myself, and the board more time to plan strategically for the club’s very exciting future.”

James Ford is the new director of rugby at Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“James will lead on recruitment plans and will ensure that we maximise the investments we are making in our playing squad and off-field team.

"We need to ensure this season that we leave no stone unturned in driving our promotion challenge forward and James will play an integral part in supporting Sean and the rest of the team in delivering this.”

Ford played for Featherstone between 2003 and 2005 and made his name as a coach at York before moving on to join Wakefield Trinity’s coaching staff this season.

He has a track record of performing at a consistently high level and guided York from League One into the Championship and into a position of being genuine league and cup contenders.

Ford said: “I’m so excited to take up this unique challenge.

"I was attracted to this challenge of working with Featherstone in a new role as everything seems to be progressing very well on and off the field.

"I understand the ambitions of the board and I want to support Sean Long and the players in adding value to what is already a very strong team.