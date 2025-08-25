James Ford 'rejuvenated' and ready to take on challenge as Batley Bulldogs head coach

New Batley Bulldogs head coach James Ford who is taking over for the start of the 2026 season. Picture: John Victor

Former Featherstone Rovers and York boss ​James Ford is excited by the challenge ahead for him after being confirmed as Batley Bulldogs’ new head coach for the 2026 season.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Ford started out this year in charge of Featherstone, with hopes high that they could challenge for honours at the top of the Betfred Championship.

But he was sacked just two games into the 2025 league campaign after a defeat to London Broncos and has been out of the game since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ford believes he is now refreshed and looking forward to taking on the Bulldogs job when he will succeed John Kear in time for the start of the 2026 campaign.

“I was obviously disappointed with how things ended at Featherstone, but you learn from all experiences and I’m really excited to be joining Batley,” he said.

"I feel rejuvenated and looking forward to getting to know the players, the supporters and everybody in and around the club.

"It didn’t quite go to plan for me there, but I feel I’m a better coach for that experience and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m excited to find out what the structure of the competition’s going to look like next year.

"The powers that be have had plenty of meetings and I’m sure the game’s in safe hands and whatever it looks like I’m sure we’ll all enjoy it.

"I’ve had far too much time on my hands and I’m really looking forward to getting to know everybody at the club. Everybody speaks highly of the place.”

Ford watched his new club in action in their win at Hunslet and was impressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I think the last couple of performances have been really strong. I thought they were very unlucky against Oldham and John (Kear) has certainly got a real positive response out of the Batley lads.

"At Hunslet there was only one game going to win from about minute 10 onwards and John will be a happy coach.”

Before his stint at Featherstone Ford was successful as York Knights boss where he earned promotion and established the club near the top of the Championship.

He worked as an assistant under Mark Applegarth at Wakefield Trinity before taking up a director of rugby job at Fev then the head coach role, guiding the team to a sixth place finish in 2024.