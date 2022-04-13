Jason Crookes gives Normanton Knights edge in close National Conference game with Clock Face Miners
Normanton Knights were involved in yet another close contest, but were back to winning ways with a 26-22 success over Division Two leaders Clock Face Miners in the National Conference.
After losing their previous two games the Knights showed tremendous determination to emerge victorious in a match that swung one way then the other.
The Miners had restored parity from 22-12 down early in the second period through tries by Ryan O’Donnell and – despite the sin-binning of Brad Walkden for a professional foul – Michael Carney, with Shaun Costello adding a conversion.
But a touchdown seven minutes from time by Jason Crookes gave the ascendancy back to Normanton, who held out despite Alex Barker being sin-binned some four minutes later for a late tackle.
O’Donnell and Carney had crossed in the first half for Clock, Jack Highcock adding a couple of goals, but the Knights led through a Jack Millward brace, a try and three goals by Charlie Barker and Crookes’ first score.