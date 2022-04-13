Jason Crookes scored two tries for Normanton Knights against Clock Face Miners.

After losing their previous two games the Knights showed tremendous determination to emerge victorious in a match that swung one way then the other.

The Miners had restored parity from 22-12 down early in the second period through tries by Ryan O’Donnell and – despite the sin-binning of Brad Walkden for a professional foul – Michael Carney, with Shaun Costello adding a conversion.

But a touchdown seven minutes from time by Jason Crookes gave the ascendancy back to Normanton, who held out despite Alex Barker being sin-binned some four minutes later for a late tackle.