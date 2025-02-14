Judah Rimbu makes a break against Bradford Bulls in the third round of the Challenge Cup. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

When 15-year-old Judah Rimbu posted on Facebook that Castleford Tigers were his favourite Super League team, he wouldn’t have guessed that he’d be pulling on the famous black and amber shirt a mere eight years later.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But that is exactly what is happening for the now 23-year-old Papua New Guinea star after signing for Cas in November.

The hooker, who can also play at half-back, joins fellow Kumuls teammates Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo in the Cas ranks, while he made 23 appearances in the 2024 Queensland Cup for the PNG Hunters, scoring 16 tries and securing the 2024 QRL Hostplus Cup player of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also recently captained the PNG side in the Pacific Championships, where he scored a fabulous individual try.

On his “dream” move to the Tigers, he said:

“It is really pleasing for me to come here. It is far from my family, so it is good I have got a couple of the PNG lads here. It is very good that they are here with me. It feels like home.

“In 2017, I posted something on Facebook that my dream team or my favourite team is Castleford Tigers in Super League.

“I am so grateful and blessed to be here. It is very pleasing to be here and I can’t wait for the 2025 season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what his goals were in his first season with Cas, and in Super League, he responded:

“I normally do my goals before the year starts. In 2024, my goal was to get into Super League and I am here with Castleford Tigers.

“My goal for this year is to make the first 17, week in, week out, and to stay consistent, tick the boxes day by day, and win games and make our home fans happy.”