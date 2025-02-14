Judah Rimbu: Facebook post finally comes true for Papua New Guinea and new Castleford Tigers star
But that is exactly what is happening for the now 23-year-old Papua New Guinea star after signing for Cas in November.
The hooker, who can also play at half-back, joins fellow Kumuls teammates Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo in the Cas ranks, while he made 23 appearances in the 2024 Queensland Cup for the PNG Hunters, scoring 16 tries and securing the 2024 QRL Hostplus Cup player of the year.
He also recently captained the PNG side in the Pacific Championships, where he scored a fabulous individual try.
On his “dream” move to the Tigers, he said:
“It is really pleasing for me to come here. It is far from my family, so it is good I have got a couple of the PNG lads here. It is very good that they are here with me. It feels like home.
“In 2017, I posted something on Facebook that my dream team or my favourite team is Castleford Tigers in Super League.
“I am so grateful and blessed to be here. It is very pleasing to be here and I can’t wait for the 2025 season.”
Asked what his goals were in his first season with Cas, and in Super League, he responded:
“I normally do my goals before the year starts. In 2024, my goal was to get into Super League and I am here with Castleford Tigers.
“My goal for this year is to make the first 17, week in, week out, and to stay consistent, tick the boxes day by day, and win games and make our home fans happy.”
