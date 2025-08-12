Jungle is no more as Castleford Tigers rename stadium ahead of centenary year celebrations

Castleford Tigers' ground has been renamed the OneBore Stadium.

Castleford Tigers have announced a new name for their Wheldon Road base after unveiling a landmark partnership with OneBore Tunnelling.

As part of their deal with the civil engineering company, the historic Wheldon Road ground will be officially renamed ‘The OneBore Stadium’.

The agreement comes as the Tigers prepare to celebrate their centenary year in 2026, a milestone filled with anticipation and ambition.

OneBore Tunnelling, a complete trenchless solutions provider serving a diverse customer base across the utilities and infrastructure sectors, are proudly based just a stone’s throw from the stadium in Castleford. Their deep community roots and shared values make them the perfect partner for the Tigers as the club steps into its next chapter.

The partnership takes effect immediately and marks the beginning of a new era for Castleford Tigers — on and off the field.

Brian Sharkey, OneBore Tunnelling managing director said: “Having purchased the land directly opposite the ground as our new head office and yard, we were looking to do something to support the local community and in Castleford, the Castleford Tigers ground is an important central hub for the community, bringing everyone together in their common support of the Tigers.

"After sponsoring a match against Hull KR, we were offered the chance to sponsor the stadium, which we jumped at.

"We felt this was a great opportunity to embed ourselves into the community and support the club that stands at the heart of the Castleford community.

"We look forward to being active partners with Castleford Tigers and it is with pride we put our name on the stadium.

"The OneBore Stadium has a great ring to it and as partners we pledge our support to the team, a pledge that is supported by the pillars on which OneBore is built ‘Trust, Integrity, Respect’.

There is a lot of positive change happening with the team as we end this season and I hope the new stadium name along with the other key changes helps support the team as they move into their centenary year.”

Craig Jeffels, Tigers’ commercial director, added: “Welcoming OneBore Tunnelling to the Tigers as official naming rights partner for the next two years is a huge step forward for the club commercially and signals the start of a new era for our unique home.

"As part of OneBore Tunnelling’s expansion plans, they recently relocated their business to larger premises in Castleford and wanted to become a big part of our club and wider community.

"They not only understand the importance of Castleford Tigers and the role it plays within the town and across the district, but also the reach and exposure the company can receive both locally and nationally as our naming rights partner.

"The OneBore Stadium will now be known across Rugby League as the home of our successful and long established club, which enters its centenary year in 2026.

"Lastly, I would like to thank directors Brian (Sharkey) and Shaun (Walsh) at OneBore for their genuine and honest approach throughout the process. Their passion and excitement for the future of the Tigers shined through in every conversation and I look forward to working with them to strengthen the partnership for the future.”