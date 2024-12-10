King Vuniyayawa out to make an impact 'week in, week out' after joining Featherstone Rovers

​New Featherstone Rovers signing King Vuniyayawa is looking to make up for lost time after having an interrupted 2024 season.

​The six foot two, over 100kg Fiji international has made the move to Post Office Road from Super League side Salford Red Devils and wants to put his top level experience to good use with his new club.

His arrival further boosts an impressive squad being put together by Rovers as they look for an improved campaign in the Championship in 2025.

Prop forward Vuniyayawa, 29, has joined on a one-year deal to add more firepower to the Featherstone pack.

He said: “I’m really pleased to sign with Featherstone. It’s an ambitious club with an exciting squad building and one I want to be a part of.

“I had a bit of a disrupted season last year, so I’m determined to rip in to training and get back out on the field and have an impact week in, week out.

“Fev is a club that can definitely push for honours next year, I can’t wait for the season to start already.”

Rovers head coach James Ford added: “King is a really talented middle and one that will bring so much to our organisation.

“He’s powerful, mobile and extremely hard working and will add some real quality to our forward pack, he’s an excellent addition.

“He’s proven himself at the highest level of the game over the last few years and we can’t wait to see him run out in a Featherstone jersey in 2025.”

Fijian born Vuniyayawa came through the grades in New Zealand, making his NRL debut for New Zealand Warriors in 2020.

A season in the NRL was followed by a move to the UK in 2021 with Leeds Rhinos.

Now, after one year with the Rhinos and the last three with Salford the powerhouse prop has more than 70 top flight games in the Northern Hemisphere to his name and will bring a wealth of experience to Ford’s squad ahead of an important season for the club.

Vuniyayawa is the 13th signing made by Rovers as they are putting together a squad that will be hugely competitive and good enough to challenge for Grand Final honours next season.