Kippax Welfare youngsters enjoy BARLA Yorkshire Supplementary Cup final triumph

Kippax Welfare U12s celebrate winning the BARLA Supplementary Cup at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium. Inset: man of the match Noah White about to place the ball down for a try. Picture: Simon Hall

After battling their way to the final the Welfare youngsters blew opponents Stanningley away as they ran out 44-4 winners in a game staged at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium.

Zac Painter and man of the match Noah White led the way with each crossing for try hat-tricks.

Zach Ripley, Fletcher Sheldrake and Josh Smith also scored tries with Josh landing four conversions as the Kippax boys came home in style

