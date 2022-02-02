Kippax Welfare youngsters enjoy BARLA Yorkshire Supplementary Cup final triumph

Kippax Welfare Junior ARL U12s were celebrating after producing an outstanding performance in the final to take home the BARLA U12s Yorkshire Supplementary Cup.

By Tony Harber
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:00 am
Kippax Welfare U12s celebrate winning the BARLA Supplementary Cup at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium. Inset: man of the match Noah White about to place the ball down for a try. Picture: Simon Hall

After battling their way to the final the Welfare youngsters blew opponents Stanningley away as they ran out 44-4 winners in a game staged at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium.

Zac Painter and man of the match Noah White led the way with each crossing for try hat-tricks.

Zach Ripley, Fletcher Sheldrake and Josh Smith also scored tries with Josh landing four conversions as the Kippax boys came home in style

Man of the match Noah White about to place the ball down for a try. Picture: Simon Hall
Fletcher Sheldrake powers over from close range for a try for Kippax Welfare U12s in their BARLA Supplementary Cup final. Picture: Simon Hall
