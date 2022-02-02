Kippax Welfare youngsters enjoy BARLA Yorkshire Supplementary Cup final triumph
Kippax Welfare Junior ARL U12s were celebrating after producing an outstanding performance in the final to take home the BARLA U12s Yorkshire Supplementary Cup.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:00 am
After battling their way to the final the Welfare youngsters blew opponents Stanningley away as they ran out 44-4 winners in a game staged at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium.
Zac Painter and man of the match Noah White led the way with each crossing for try hat-tricks.
Zach Ripley, Fletcher Sheldrake and Josh Smith also scored tries with Josh landing four conversions as the Kippax boys came home in style