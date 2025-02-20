Wakefield Trinity lost 12-14 at home to Hull KR after a dramatic contest.

Wakefield Trinity were denied a second successive stunning victory to start their 2025 Super League campaign after a thrilling contest with Hull KR.

Having made a dream return to Super League with a spectacular 14-12 opening round victory at Leeds Rhinos, last season’s Grand Finalists won by the same scoreline at an electric DIY Kitchens Stadium.

But Wakefield were a Max Jowitt conversion attempt away from taking the game to golden point after the exceptional Oliver Pratt got them back to within two points with barely two minutes remaining.

It was a compelling, see-saw encounter in front of a sell-out crowd with the Robins showing glimpses of the side which marched to Old Trafford last year, while Trinity continued from where they left off at Headingley.

And Trin probably did enough to have come out on top. The fine margins of the top level.

Last year’s Championship treble-winners are causing shocks from the outside, but there is a firm belief that results like the curtain-raiser to the new season on Saturday, and performances like tonight in Round 2, will be the norm.

They seem to have strength in depth too as Daryl Powell made a few tweaks – some more enforced to add to the injury list - to the side which deservedly beat Leeds in Round 1 with Lachlan Walmsley coming in for Matty Russell on the wing to make his first ever appearance in Super League, while Oliver Russell came into the starting 13 to partner Mason Lino in the halves with Jake Trueman, who shone at Headingley, missing through illness.

Thomas Doyle also started to replace Liam Hood, who left the field for a HIA on Saturday, with Josh Rourke and Harvey Smith making the bench.

The last time over 8,000 people had gathered here was for the Championship Grand Final triumph over Toulouse in October.

And it was another atmospheric occasion as a brass band turned up the noise before flashes of fireworks lit up the sky.

Even Tom Davies’ early try - which came in a highly unusual fashion - didn’t dampen the mood.

Last year’s Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, who ended the game in a protective boot, sent a routine kick on the last towards the post but it struck the crossbar, allowing Davies to react and swoop over the line.

It signalled a sustained spell of pressure for the visitors. No one could deny that the first 15 minutes belonged to Hull KR.

They could have been further ahead if it wasn’t for Jowitt who produced a mesmerising try-saving tackle on Joe Burgess who seemed destined to score on the far side.

At the other end, Jowitt, who signed a contract extension with the club in midweek, was involved in Wakey’s first real attacking threat but Oliver Pratt couldn’t finish the flowing move.

An Oliver Russell then got caught in the sneaky kick wind which presented an opportunity for Jack Croft but the visitors survived.

The Robins looked to relieve the pressure when they broke from a Lino grubber, but Walmsley made a last-ditch tackle.

Jowitt then had to be alert to thwart two chipped kicks from Lewis and Jez Litten, before Wakey had their first meaningful set in KR’s final 20 metres after a high kick was fumbled.

And the home side deservedly got on the scoreboard when Jowitt knocked over a penalty with the last kick of the half.

But Hull KR applied the kind of pressure which saw them progress into last season’s Grand Final. They penned Trinity deep into their own half with repeat sets but instead of going for the kill, Rhyse Martin kicked over a penalty to restore their six-point lead.

It was a welcome relief for the home side and they soon punished the visitors’ decision when Johnstone flew over in the corner after Russell, Lino and Jowitt linked up well.

Jowitt’s monstrous kick to make it 8-8 from the far touchline was greeted with a fabulous roar.

The Robins were taken to golden point extra-time last Friday in their opening match at home to Castleford Tigers.

But, almost immediately, they got their noses back in front when Lewis showed unbelievable strength to power over by the sticks.

However, this Wakefield team is not the same one which were meekly relegated from the top tier in 2023.

And they got to within touching distance when Pratt dazzled over but Jowitt’s kick, from a difficult angle, flew narrowly wide.

There was still time for Pratt to cause more problems on the penultimate play of the match but Hull KR somehow held on.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Walmsley, Pratt, Hall, Johnstone, O Russell, Lino, McMeeken, Doyle, Uele, Croft, Storton, Pitts

Interchanges: Vagana, Rourke, Smith, Faatili

Tries: Johnstone, Pratt

Conversions: Jowitt

Penalties: Jowitt

Hull KR: Evalds, Davies, Broadbent, Gildart, Burgess, Lewis, Hiku, Sue, McIlorum, Waerea-Hargreaves, Martin, Batchelor, Minchella

Interchanges: Litten, Hadley, Whitbread, Tanginoa

Tries: Davies, Lewis

Conversions: Martin (2)

Penalties: Martin

Attendance: 8,065