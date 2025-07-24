Mason Lino kicks the drop-goal to dramatically win the game for Wakefield. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

A dramatic last-gasp drop-goal from Mason Lino saw Wakefield Trinity thrillingly edge out Leeds Rhinos in an enthralling Super League contest at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

The West Yorkshire derby spoils looked to be heading back to Headingley when Jarrod O’Connor’s 67th minute converted try gave the Rhinos a 14-8 lead.

But Wakefield, who had led 6-0 and 8-2 before being pegged back to 8-8 at half-time, got back on level terms through Matty Storton’s try before Lino’s majestic intervention right on the full-time hooter.

The spectacular winning moment, which made it 15-14, was even more dramatic considering Brodie Croft’s drop-goal attempt seconds earlier at the other end of the pitch had drifted agonisingly wide for the Rhinos.

Matty Storton gets Wakefield back on terms at 14-14. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

In the end, it was a deserved victory, and hard-earned two points, for Trin, who leap back above Hull FC into the play-off spots.

Wakefield and Leeds had already served up a couple of scrumptious encounters at Headingley already in 2025. But no one could have predicted the drama which was to unfold here at a packed, and electric, Belle Vue.

The Rhinos, who were looking to climb to third in the league with a win, had an obvious tactic in the early stages: to target youngster Jayden Myers with a succession of high bombs.

But the winger, still deputising for the injured Tom Johnstone, showed great skill to expertly claim three kicks, as well as gaining the home side some much-needed territory.

Trinity players celebrate Lino's late drop-goal. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

There was an intriguing statistic on show before the game in that in all ten of Leeds’ previous Super League 2025 outings where they had taken the lead first, they had in fact gone on to win.

But they did not open the scoring tonight. Lino was tripped by Croft metres from the try-line, which resulted in Leeds’ number six being sent to the sin bin and Super League’s top points scorer Max Jowitt nudging Trin into a 2-0 lead.

And Wakefield took full advantage of Croft’s temporary dismissal with the game’s first try. It was a stunning move too, from left to right in the blink of an eye, with Lino, Jay Pitts, Jake Trueman and Jowitt all involved before Lachlan Walmsley dived over in the corner.

Leeds, who were sluggish in the first half of their previous fixture against Salford last Friday before going onto win, managed to get on the board with a Jake Connor penalty after Wakefield were punished for offside.

But Trinity, who had won five of their last six home games before tonight, restored their six-point lead through the trusted boot of Jowitt after Connor went in high on Harvey Smith.

Jowitt and Hall then combined sublimely from deep which allowed the full-back to scamper up the field. It was just a show of attacking intent from a side - despite their injuries throughout 2025 - which continues to catch the eye.

However, after dominating for the majority of the first 40 minutes, Trin somehow found themselves pegged back to 8-8 at the half-time hooter as Sam Lisone crashed over from close range by the posts.

The two previous games between the pair - where both sides had picked up a win - were close. This one was going right down to the wire too.

Leeds were not helped by a string of uncharacteristic errors at the start of the second half but Trinity, roared by the majority of 9,252 raucous crowd could not turn the pressure into points.

The two best chances fell to the wingers in the same set. Corey Hall found Walmsley but he stumbled as he looked to get to the line.

The ball was then worked to the left with Josh Griffin producing a sensational pass under pressure but Myers could not gather the loose ball with the try-line gaping.

And with a points at a premium, Jowitt, despite being on the touchline, went for goal after Oliver Pratt was taken high by Harry Newman. But the kick floated wide and it remained 8-8.

Fingernails amongst the home fans weren’t remaining though 13 minutes from time when O’Connor squirmed over despite the best efforts of four white shirts.

Leeds had seemingly weathered the Wakey storm.

But you do not underestimate this Daryl Powell team. The Round 1 triumph at Headingley is evident-enough of that.

Lino produced a wonderful cut-out pass for Storton to glide through a massive gap to get the score back to 14-14.

And hearts were in Trin fans’ mouths when Croft attempted a one-pointer as the clock ticked into the final minute.

That floated wide. Lino’s was inch perfect moments later as the hooter sounded to end a rip-roaring contest.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Walmsley, Hall, Pratt, Myers, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Smith, Faatili, Griffin, Scott, Pitts

Interchanges: Nikotemo, Atoni, Storton, Rourke

Tries: Walmsley, Storton

Conversions: Jowitt

Penalties: Jowitt (2)

Drop Goal: Lino

Leeds: Miller, Hall, Handley, Newman, Edgell, Croft, Connor, Palasia, O’Connor, Jenkins, McDonnell, Bentley, Watkins

Interchanges: Sinfield, Lisone, Cassell, Littlewood

Tries: Lisone, O’Connor

Conversions: Connor, Sinfield

Penalties: Connor

Attendance: 9,252