Max Jowitt runs in to score. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

A dramatic Joe Ofahengaue try denied Wakefield Trinity what would have been a magnificent comeback against Leigh Leopards, and the opportunity to climb into the top six.

Trinity looked on course to be heading into Super League’s play-off spots having hauled themselves back into an enthralling contest to lead 20-18 with moments remaining after trailing 6-18.

Oliver Pratt’s try, however, just before the half-time hooter gave Daryl Powell’s men the impetus going into the second half, which they would dominate. But Max Jowitt’s penalty, and Corey Hall’s converted try, incredibly, weren’t enough to give Wakefield a mesmerising win which would have leapt them into sixth, as Ofahengaue’s converted effort gave the fourth-placed Leopards a 24-20 victory.

The game held significance off the pitch as well with the club promoting ‘Team Clarkey Boy’, a fundraiser in aid of Candlelighters Trust, a charity which provides support for children in Yorkshire living with cancer, after Daryl Powell’s grandson, Clarke, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in January just days before his first birthday.

Jake Trueman in action for Trin. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

On the field, Trin made the worst possible start with Jowitt, who moved to full-back to allow the returning Jake Trueman to make only his fifth Super League appearance for the club, kicking into touch on the full.

That put Wakey on the back foot straight away and they weren’t helped when Josh Griffin was shown a green card after receiving treatment on the field.

Playing against 12 men momentarily, the visitors, who also forced a set restart, took full advantage with David Armstrong bustling over in the corner.

Jowitt, however, made up for his own mistake immediately by going over himself after throwing a great dummy, following fantastic work by half-back pairing Trueman and Mason Lino.

Jowitt converted his own try to edge Trin in front, 6-4.

Trueman, who has been missing due to a back injury, was pulling the strings and Trin could have gone further in front when a trademark dart from dummy-half from Liam Hood was well spotted by the Leopards’ defence.

The boot of Ben McNamara, who missed the conversion attempt following Armstrong’s opener, levelled the score with a penalty with a quarter of the game whizzing by.

Jowitt was in the thick of the action as he thwarted a lightning-quick Leigh break. But the visitors had numbers over on the right-hand side with McNamara firing a punchy inside pass to Armstrong who doubled his own tally for the afternoon.

Another Jowitt tackle then denied Darnell McIntosh when the winger looked certain to score. But there was no respite as another McNamara penalty made it 6-14.

The lead was extended further when Lachlan Lam produced fantastic footwork to release McIntosh.

Of Leigh’s eight Super League victories in 2025, only one had come against sides in the current top seven. And that was on the opening night of the season at champions Wigan Warriors in that extraordinary 0-1 triumph.

And their breathing room here was narrowed just before the half-time hooter when Pratt spotted a gap, after a timely pass from Jowitt, to get Wakefield back to within one score.

And Trinity, who dominated the second 40 for large periods, edged closer to the visitors when Jowitt slotted over a penalty with 17 minutes remaining.

And the excellent Trueman showed Trin what they have been missing when he produced a devilish kick which the Leigh defence could not handle, allowing Hall to capitalisetry.

Jowitt’s nerveless conversion meant the hosts were ahead for the first time since ninth minute.

Undefeated here at the DIY Kitchens Stadium since the Leopards themselves knocked Trinity out of the Challenge Cup at the quarter-final stage in April to make up for the Super League defeat the week before, Wakefield looked certain to continue their recent, impressive home form.

But Ofahengaue popped up with a dramatic intervention to break Wakefield hearts.

There was one final chance for Jowitt but Trinity had to settle for a second successive defeat, with their spot in Super League’s top six on hold.