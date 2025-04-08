Lee Kershaw aiming to impress after joining Castleford Tigers for second loan spell

Lee Kershaw in action in his first spell on loan with Castleford Tigers this season. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Castleford Tigers have moved to plug the gap caused by Innes Senior’s upcoming two-match ban by signing Lee Kershaw on loan from Hull KR for the second time this season.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers will be without winger Senior for two matches after his suspension for a dangerous tackle on Cade Cust in the last game against Hull FC, but have ensured they have an experienced back up in Kershaw.

The former Wakefield Trinity and London Broncos winger is expected to feature in Saturday’s home game against Leigh Leopards after rejoining Cas on an initial two-week deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had a similar stint with Castleford in February before Hull KR recalled him. But he has struggled for game time with the unbeaten Super League leaders and is back at the Jungle aiming to keep his match fitness up.

Kershaw, 25, has played only one game so far for the Hull KR first team in a competitive match since joining them on a two-year deal last November. But he scored 17 tries in 48 Super League appearances for Wakefield after coming through their academy and stayed in Super League when Trinity went down, scoring seven tries in 28 games for the London Broncos.