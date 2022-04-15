Lee Radford and Willie Poching on where it went right and wrong for Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity in derby

Castleford Tigers players celebrate a try in their 34-4 win at Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Castleford made it 17 straight wins against their neighbours, with Trinity's last victory against the Tigers February 8, 2015.

Wakefield had not beaten their rivals at home since September 8, 2013 and the run never really looked like ending as they ran into a Cas team in rampant form.

The Tigers ran out 34-4 winners to move up to seventh in the Betfred Super League table.

Castleford Tigers' Mahe Fonua dives over to score a try against Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Mahe Fonua, Suaia Matagi, Kenny Edwards, Paul McShane and Greg Eden all scored tries with Gareth O'Brien kicking seven goals while Wakefield's only points came from a Liam Kay

For Eden, who has been in fantastic form this season, it was a memorable score as it was his 100th try for Castleford.

For head coach Lee Radford it was a memorable first Wakey-Cas derby and he was delighted with his side's character after they hit back from the disappointment of their Challenge Cup defeat at Hull KR.

He said: “I am just pleased with how we responded.

Wakefield Trinity's Tom Johnstone is tackled by Castleford Tigers duo Paul McShane and Nathan Massey. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"We started really well which is what we needed to do after last week. Friday's start killed us and set the tempo for the rest of the game, unfortunately.

"To get a response like that is a credit to the group."

Radford picked out several players for praise.

He added: "Westy (Joe Westerman) and Liam Watts were outstanding. They really set a platform for us early.

"Congratulations to Greg for scoring his 100th try. That's a phenomenal record.

"Gaz O'Brien just went about his business really tidily without grabbing any headlines. He controlled the game."

While Castleford are now looking forward to another derby with Leeds Rhinos on Monday, Trinity have to regroup for their trip to Wigan Warriors.

Wakefield head coach Willie Poching said: "Disappointed is a good way to put it.

"We were clearly second best in a lot of areas. They were fantastic and gave us a bit of a lesson.

"It's one we have to learn from and learn from quickly.

“The biggest lesson is our composure, when we lose a bit of ascendancy, we crashed.

“There were a few moments where we lost our way and turned possession over cheaply – we tried to wrestle some field position back when Max Jowitt came close but we turned it back over to them again.”

A shorter turn round for Trinity after their cup tie was played two days later than Castleford's last week did not help, but Poching refused to use this as an excuse.

He added: “We came into this game feeling quite fresh and good – we had one training session where we looked sharp and good.

“We had a pretty good grasp of some of the plans we had to apply, but we didn’t quite get started in the way we wanted to.

“It just hurts, the scoreline hurts, the performance hurts.”

Wakefield: Jowitt; Kay, Lyne, Hall, Johnstone; Gaskell, Lino; Arona, Hood, Tanginoa, Pitts, Ashurst, Crowther. Subs: Bowes, Whitbread, Battye, Adebiyi.

Castleford: Evalds; Eden, Fonua, Mamo, Olpherts; Trueman, O’Brien; Watts, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Milner, Westerman. Subs: Massey, Sutcliffe, Smith, Matagi.