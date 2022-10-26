Lewi Bayliss, playing at centre for the first time, went over for the opening try after just 100 seconds following a 60-metre run that left defenders sprawling as he weaved his way to the line for an excellent solo try.

Five minutes later Zac Burnside was over to double the score as Eastmoor backs combined well give the winger room to go over in the corner for a well worked try.

Dragons forwards were dominating and players’ player of the match James Hopkinson was the beneficiary as he crashed over to score his first try for the Moor, again too far out for a successful conversion, but making it 12-0 at half-time.

Eastmoor Dragons maintained their unbeaten start to the season in the Pennine League.

The second half saw Clayton make a big effort to pull themselves back into the game before man of the match Bayliss made a break to create space for winger Jake Javens to go in at the corner for a fine try.

Livewire hooker Clay Harnetty was next on the score sheet, catching Clayton napping as he dived over from acting half-back. This time Javens banged over the extras to make it 22-0.

This was a purple patch for Eastmoor with the forwards having gained the upper hand and it was diminutive winger Declan McVittee next to score as he scorched in from 40 metres out for his first try for the club on 64 minutes. Javens added the conversion to end the Moor’s scoring for the day.

Clayton had the final say as they finally put points on the board as stand-off Zac Alderson, their player of the match, shot in for a try under the posts and Adam Wainwright’s successful conversion completed the scoring at 28-6.

Centre Dale Powers worked hard for the Moor in the backs, while Callum Roberts had his best game yet in the Dragons colours with Liam Wrigglesworth and Anthony Porter putting in big shifts in a good team performance which sees them top of the table at the moment, having won all four of their Pennine Division Three games.