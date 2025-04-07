Liam Horne likely to return to Castleford Tigers team for Leigh Leopards clash

Liam Horne in action for Castleford Tigers this season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

​Liam Horne is in line to return to Castleford Tigers’ starting line-up after sitting out the last game against Hull FC.

After a week off the Tigers return to action in the Betfred Super League with another home game against Challenge Cup semi-finalists Leigh Leopards on Saturday evening (kick-off 8pm).

They will be keen to bounce back after a disappointing first hour in their previous game at home to Hull with head coach Danny McGuire expected to make changes to his team after expressing his disappointment at the way they played on that occasion.

He left hooker Liam Horne out for the match, with Cain Robb and Judah Rimbu given a chance to impress, but admitted it might not have been the right decision.

"I felt like there were other players who deserved an opportunity,” said McGuire.

"He’s probably not started the season as well as we would have liked. By his own admission he’s been a little bit erratic and a little bit loose at times so it was purely a tactical decision.

"Whether it was the right one or not I’m not sure because the players that came in probably didn’t really step up and prove it was the right one.

"He’ll be available for selection in our next game and we missed a little bit of his energy.”

​McGuire will be hoping the week without a game has given the players a chance to sharpen up and he will have a fresher team with opponents Leigh having to dig deep to win their Challenge Cup tie at Wakefield Trinity last Friday.

It will be another big test for the Tigers, however, with their opponents in the top six as well as in the cup semis.

Cas have only won one of their six Super League matches so far and are still looking to improve their squad with additions after a lack of experience at this level has been put forward as a factor in their disappointing start.

But they will be looking to take advantage of the fixture list to climb the table in the coming weeks with none of the current top five sides to play in their next six matches until the start of June.