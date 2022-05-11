Liam Sheridan bags hat-trick as Normanton Knights move up table with high scoring win

The Knights found themselves only 18-16 ahead early in the second half after having led 18-0 midway through the first half, but upped the tempo to prevail 48-26 and leapfrog Rovers in the standings.

Liam Sheridan scored a hat-trick in the romp – and found himself sin-binned, with Rovers’ Ryan Brown, for an altercation – while there was a brace for Alex Barker and touchdowns from Adam Biscomb, Aaron Clark and Kieran Hinchcliffe.

Joe Abson kicked six goals and Joe Crossland improved a couple of scores.

Normanton Knights returned to winning ways in Division Two of the National Conference League as they beat Woolston Rovers.

Adam Files crossed twice for the visitors, while Harry Files, Kieran Jones and Morgan Williams nipped over. Aaron Barber, Williams and Jay Jay Cotterall landed a goal apiece.

Victory lifted Normanton to fifth ahead of their home game with seventh-placed Dewsbury Moor Maroons this Saturday.

Eastmoor Dragons are still looking for a first win of the season in Division Three after suffering a heavy 76-6 defeat to Waterhead Warriors.

The Dragons, who were 36-0 adrift at the interval, scored first in the second period with Jordan Pickup improving Shaun Upson’s try. All the action, otherwise, rested with the Warriors, for who Josh Fitzgerald and Mason Young both scored four tries.