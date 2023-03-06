Lock Lane and Featherstone Lions suffer disappointment in opening National Conference League games

​The Premier Division contest was not without drama. Lane, who were 22-0 behind midway through the second period, threatened to rescue themselves as Mason Hare, Alfie Goddard and James Cranswick raced over in quick succession, Danny Sowerby’s three conversions pegging Mayfield back to four points.

But the hosts showed great composure to stymie the revival with a late try by Devlin Long, who duly landed his fourth goal.

Mayfield had dominated the first half with tries by Ben Metcalfe, Joe Tiara and Harry Sheridan, with Sheridan grabbing a second touchdown on the hour.

Danny Sowerby kicked three goals in vain for Lock Lane against Rochdale Mayfield.

Lock Lane are without a league game this weekend and are next in action at home to Wath Brow Hornets on Saturday week.

Featherstone Lions also suffered a defeat in their opening Conference game of the new season as they found themselves 24-0 down at half-time and went on to lose 30-10 to Stanningley.

The Lions reduced their arrears to 24-10 with tries by Jake Perkins and Sam Wilkinson-Pycroft, one of which Ian Jackson converted.

But the West Leeds outfit ended any hopes of a comeback with a Stephen Welton touchdown, Dean Parker kicking his third goal. Jack Sykes, Ben Selby, Harris Davison, Jack Flanagan and Nathan Simpson had established Stanningley’s lead.