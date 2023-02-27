Westgate Common in hat for round three draw after fantastic Challenge Cup win against GB Police
Westgate Common are eagerly looking forward to tonight’s third round draw in the Betfred Challenge Cup after a second stunning success in the competition on Sunday.
Away to GB Police, who had accounted for National Conference League side Featherstone Lions in the first round, the Wakefield team produced a gritty display to run out 22-18 winners.
In their first time in the competition Westgate will now go into the third round draw alongside big name clubs and former cup winners like Featherstone Rovers, Bradford Bulls, Halifax and Widnes Vikings.
The draw is taking place at Featherstone from 6pm this evening.
Common expected to face a tough challenge on their trip to St Helens to play a Police team that has shown itself to be more than capable in recent weeks and they looked to be up against it when 12-4 down at half-time, William Harpin scoring their only points with an unconverted try.
But Westgate came storming out for the second half and cut their deficit with John Moran’s try.
The hosts opted to kick a penalty, but a third Westgate try closed the gap to two points as Ryan Chalkey went over.
Tommy Crowther then crossed for a further try and the visitors were 18-14 ahead.
It got even better for Westgate with Ross Roebuck crossing for their fourth try.
It was not quite over as Police went over again, but the Wakefield side did enough to book their passage into round three.
Man of the match went to Lewis Heckford, with Aarron Williams and Chalkley also stand-outs.