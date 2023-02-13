Westgate stun Crosfields to progress to second round of Betfred Challenge Cup

The Wakefield side were well on their way to a second round tie at Great Britain Police by the break, by which time a 28-0 lead had been established with a brace by Lewis Heckford – including a 70-metre interception effort – an Arian Woods try, a touchdown by captain Jamie Field off Tommy Crowther’s smart pass and an Aaron Williams try.

Heckford landed four goals in the first half blitz before Crosfields had the better of the second period with tries by Billy Myers, Tom Smith, Tom Brown and Joe Barnes, one of which Myers converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This pegged the hosts back to 30-18, but a late try Joe Childs, with Heckford, who had landed a penalty, booting his sixth goal, sealed a famous win for a team playing in their first-ever Challenge Cup tie.

Lewis Heckford scored two tries and kicked six goals in Westgate Common's cup win.

it is an amazing success story representing a speedy climb up the ranks after only reforming in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oulton Raiders went down 22-6 to Heworth in Sunday’s clash of National Conference League Division One outfits.

They were trailing from the 13th minute when Liam Richmond went over for the opening try, which Jack Sadler converted.

Adrian Holdsworth replied for the Raiders some 10 minutes later, only for George Atang to respond in kind as the half-hour beckoned.