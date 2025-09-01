Lock Lane are facing up to relegation after narrow defeat

Kieran Purdy was sent-off in Lock Lane's close defeat to Rochdale Mayfield. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Lock Lane have joined Dewsbury Moor and Leigh Miners Rangers in being relegated from the NCL Premier Division after slipping to an agonising 32-30 defeat to a Rochdale Mayfield outfit who have now won five games on the spin.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lane, who had prevailed 18-13 in Castleford, were 20-18 ahead when Kieran Purdy was red carded on 63 minutes for an alleged high tackle.

Mayfield made the most of the extra man to notch tries by Tyrone Chipchase and Zak Baker, only for the visitors to blast into a 30-26 lead with touchdowns on 74 and 76 minutes by Leo Skerrett-Evans and Brandon Wesley, with Connor Jordan adding his fifth goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayfield, however, restored parity with Ben Metcalfe’s last-gasp try. And Jordan Parr, who minutes earlier had been wide with a similar effort, landed the match-winning pressure-cooker conversion – for his fourth goal – from 10 metres to the side of the posts.

Rochdale had previously notched tries by Chipchase, Jack McConnachie and Metcalfe.

Morgan Jones, Lewis Price and Wesley replied for the visitors.

In a stormy clash, Mayfield’s Callum Marriott and Noah Lawton were red carded alongside Lane’s Lucas Moon and Tommy Newbould in two separate first half incidents, for alleged fighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lock Lane finish their campaign at home to bottom of the table Leigh Miners this Saturday.

After they had beaten Leigh East earlier in the season at the Millpond it was a different story for Featherstone Lions as they were beaten 46-4 in the return game in Division Three.

The Lions, who dropped below East on points difference and have finished sixth, will now travel to Bentley in Saturday’s promotion play-off semi-finals.

They were 40-0 down before Caden Carter crashed over for their only score on 63 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Clarke scored a hat-trick for Leigh, Marcus Mercer bagged a brace and others to cross were Oscar Hansen, Jordan Hellam, Michael Small and Jasper Cockle; with Matty Aspinall (four) and Adam Holland kicking goals.