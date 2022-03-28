Lewis Price was a try scorer as Lock Lane beat Thatto Heath Crusdaders 40-20 to continue their impressive start to the season. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Crusaders came into their home game unbeaten from their first three games in the Premier Division, but it was Lane who went away with a resounding 40-20 win.

The Castleford team, who had famously won at League One outfit Oldham in the Betfred Challenge Cup before losing honourably to Rochdale Hornets, had counted Heath among their cup scalps before testing the professionals.

They were braced for opponents out for revenge, but Thatto were never in the hunt as Lock Lane swept to a 28-0 interval lead.

Tom Newbould, Lewis Price, Dan Holmes (twice) and Bailey O’Connor crossed in a one-sided first half, setting the scene for a third successive win following opening day defeat at Wath Brow.

Thatto, as befits champions, threatened on the resumption, with Connor Dwyer, Dave Pike and Adam Saunders touching down and Ryan Houghton booting a couple of goals to get to within 12 points.

But a try on 66 minutes by the visitors’ Shaun Pick halted the Crusaders’ revival. And although Pike grabbed his second touchdown in response, Lane closed in style with Calum Butler going over and Nathan Fozzard adding his sixth conversion.

Lock Lane will be looking to consolidate their position in the top three when away again this Saturday, at Leigh Miners Rangers, who have won and lost three so far in the Conference.

Featherstone Lions are still looking for their first win in Division One after going down 38-8 at home to Hull Dockers.

Lions recovered from 10-0 down to be only two points adrift as Jake Perkins and Prashat Veerasami scored tries, but the visitors, who had opened through Chris Heil and Robbie Smith – with Dan Suddaby converting the first score – went in at the break 14-8 ahead, courtesy of Joe Gay’s try.

It was one-way traffic in the second period, Oliver Agar improving tries by Adam Flintham, Chris Lyth, Heil and Dave Bade.