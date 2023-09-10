Lock Lane coach Paul Couch is denied play-offs finish by late Leigh Miners Rangers tries

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Castleford side looked set to achieve a top six finish before head coach Paul Couch left as they led 10-4 going into the closing stages despite the sin-binning of Danny Glassell for a late hit as Craig Duncan and Danny Sowerby went over for tries, the second of which Calum Butler improved.

But the Miners, who had won 34-28 in Leigh, won again with touchdowns in the closing stages for Marco Williamson and Harvey Gotts plus a conversion by Sam Pilkington, who had also earlier crossed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Methley Warriors’ injury woes continued as they finished their Yorkshire Men’s League game with Castleford Panthers with 12 players and were put to the sword in the final quarter to lose 46-14.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Sowerby was a try scorer for Lock Lane against Leigh Miners Rangers.

Playing at the home of Jenkar Fields and sponsored by Premier Methley and PaperFix, Methley started the game with only 14 players due to work commitments and injuries, but took the game to the high flying Panthers, scoring first through a storming run from Kav Griffin, with Freddie Wright converting.

They extended their lead when Wright added a penalty goal, but Panthers hit back to score two quick tries through Reuben Walker and Lewis Ransome, both converted by George Constantine, to lead by four at half-time.

Panthers extended their lead through Drew Wright after the break, but almost immediately Methley hit back when a neat little chip was pounced on by Jordan Byers and Wright’s conversion brought them to within two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, injuries took their toll as firstly Arif Burkak had to leave the field due to an ankle injury followed quickly by a head injury to Jake Ward, reducing the Warriors to 12 players. They held out grimly, but the overlap eventually told as Joe Woods scored and converted his own try.

Methley woes continued as Kyle Patrick was sin-binned for an infringement in a tackle. Panthers used this to hit down the flanks, scoring tries through Max Lambourne, Jake Smith and a Brandon Worsley double, with Woods converting them all.