Lock Lane score a try in their first round Betfred Challenge Cup tie against Thatto Heath. Picture: Matthew Merrick

The tie will take place at the Hicksons Arena on Saturday with a 2.30pm kick-off.

There were concerns that Lock Lane would be unable to host one of the biggest games in the club’s history at their own venue, but after talks with the RFL they have been given permission to stage the tie.

“Club officials have worked tirelessly since the draw was made to ensure all RFL regulations were met,” said the club.

“The club would like to place on record their thanks to Pat Cluskey of the RFL who has been in constant communication with all parties to ensure the process was adhered to.

"We would also like to thank Saxon Security GB for their immediate assistance and fantastic service."

National Conference Premier Division team Lock Lane are looking to come up with another memorable performance after shocking Rochdale's fellow League One side Oldham in the second round.