Lock Lane earn home tie with Hunslet but Cutsyke Raiders miss out in Challenge Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Lock Lane ARLFC are aiming to pull off one of their giantkilling acts as they face newly promoted Championship side Hunslet in the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Castleford-based side have a terrific recent record in the competition, with a memorable win over semi-professional Oldham in particular, and kept that up with a resounding 50-10 victory over Doncaster Toll Bar in their week delayed first round tie last weekend.

Lewis Price led the way with a hat-trick of tries while Morgan Jones crossed twice and other triy scorers were Keiran Purdy, Connor Wilson, Danny Holmes and Harvey Kear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Fozzard landed seven goals to round off the scoring for Lane while Yorkshire Men’s League side Toll Bar were limited to tries by Garry Carey and Jacob Jones, the second of which Ben Howe improved.

Lewis Price raced in for a hat-trick of tries in Lock Lane's Challenge Cup first round tie against Toll Bar.

Lock Lane’s reward is another home tie against Hunslet with the game taking place on Saturday.

Another big prize awaits the winners who will face Super League side Huddersfield Giants in the third round.

There was no fairytale ending for Pennine League team Cutsyke Raiders in their first round Challenge Cup tie at West Bowling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being a late entry to the competition the Raiders gave it a good go against their higher ranked opponents, but went down 48-16.

Ryan Kirkwood, Tom Wright and Taylor Bradley crossed for tries for Cutsyke, with Mac Penney kicking two conversions.