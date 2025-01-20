Lock Lane earn home tie with Hunslet but Cutsyke Raiders miss out in Challenge Cup
The Castleford-based side have a terrific recent record in the competition, with a memorable win over semi-professional Oldham in particular, and kept that up with a resounding 50-10 victory over Doncaster Toll Bar in their week delayed first round tie last weekend.
Lewis Price led the way with a hat-trick of tries while Morgan Jones crossed twice and other triy scorers were Keiran Purdy, Connor Wilson, Danny Holmes and Harvey Kear.
Nathan Fozzard landed seven goals to round off the scoring for Lane while Yorkshire Men’s League side Toll Bar were limited to tries by Garry Carey and Jacob Jones, the second of which Ben Howe improved.
Lock Lane’s reward is another home tie against Hunslet with the game taking place on Saturday.
Another big prize awaits the winners who will face Super League side Huddersfield Giants in the third round.
There was no fairytale ending for Pennine League team Cutsyke Raiders in their first round Challenge Cup tie at West Bowling.
After being a late entry to the competition the Raiders gave it a good go against their higher ranked opponents, but went down 48-16.
Ryan Kirkwood, Tom Wright and Taylor Bradley crossed for tries for Cutsyke, with Mac Penney kicking two conversions.