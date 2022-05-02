Lock Lane edged out in thrilling National Conference League game against Pilkington Recs

Lock Lane were denied a seventh successive victory at the death as they lost a National Conference League thriller 26-24 against Pilkington Recs in the Premier Division.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 8:00 am

The Castleford-based team looked good for another win when leading 20-10 at the interval through a Danny Sowerby brace, further tries by Shaun Pick and Oli Bloomer and a couple of Nathan Fozzard goals.

They were pegged back to 20-18 as Andy Morris grabbed his second try on the hour.

Lewis Price dotted down by way of immediate response to put Lane back ahead, but they could not add the conversion and Recs restored parity, with seven minutes left, through Owain Abel’s second try and Kyran Knapper’s fourth goal.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

Danny Sowerby scored two tries for Lock Lane against Pilkington Recs.

In the closing seconds, Knapper landed the match winning goal after the Castleford team conceded a penalty.

Despite the defeat Lock Lane remained in second place in the table and they travel to play second from bottom Egremont Rangers this Saturday.

Tyla Hepi thanks Castleford Tigers for Super League opportunity after signing for Featherstone Rovers

Lock LaneCastlefordPremier Division