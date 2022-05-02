Lock Lane edged out in thrilling National Conference League game against Pilkington Recs

The Castleford-based team looked good for another win when leading 20-10 at the interval through a Danny Sowerby brace, further tries by Shaun Pick and Oli Bloomer and a couple of Nathan Fozzard goals.

They were pegged back to 20-18 as Andy Morris grabbed his second try on the hour.

Lewis Price dotted down by way of immediate response to put Lane back ahead, but they could not add the conversion and Recs restored parity, with seven minutes left, through Owain Abel’s second try and Kyran Knapper’s fourth goal.

Danny Sowerby scored two tries for Lock Lane against Pilkington Recs.

In the closing seconds, Knapper landed the match winning goal after the Castleford team conceded a penalty.