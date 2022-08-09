Lock Lane enjoy 17-try romp to climb into National Conference League top three

Lane, who had won 40-28 in Cumbria, were already 42-0 ahead by the break.
Three tries went to Lewis Price while Rob Matamosi bagged a brace, including a spectacular solo effort, late in the first half.
There were two tries apiece, too, for Craig Duncan, Oliver Bloomer, Karl Robinson and, in the closing stages, James Cranswick.
Other touchdowns went to Chris Siddons, Tommy Newbould, Shaun Pick and Jordan Siddons, while Nick Fozzard kicked 15 goals.
Sean Mumberson scored for Rangers on the hour, by which stage Lane were 64-0 ahead. The only sour note for the hosts was the dismissal of Robinson on 69 minutes for an alleged head-butt.