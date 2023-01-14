Lock Lane, Fryston Warriors, Featherstone Lions and Westgate Common find out opponents in Betfred Challenge Cup

The Castleford-based team will begin their bid for more glory with a home game when they will face either West Bowling or Waterhead in a second round tie to take place over the weekend of February 24-26.

Fryston Warriors, meanwhile, are in the cup this year and will take on Thornhill Trojans at home in a first round tie to take place over the weekend of February 10-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone Lions also have a first round home tie as they take on the GB Police while Westgate Common will be looking to make home advantage pay against Crosfields.

The Betfred Challenge Cup draws have been made for the first and second round.

Betfred League One clubs enter the competition at the second round stage, which takes place on the weekend of February 24-26, with Championships teams coming in for the third round.

The draws for the first two rounds of the 2023 Betfred Challenge Cup were held at Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening, conducted by Wigan’s London-born England star Kai Pearce-Paul, and the St Helens wing Eboni Partington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betfred Challenge Cup draw:

Advertisement Hide Ad

First round – ties to be played February 10-12: Fryston Warriors v Thornhill Trojans, Featherstone Lions v GB Police, Skirlaugh v Wests Warriors, Hull Dockers v Rhondda Outlaws, London Chargers v North Herts Crusaders, Doncaster Toll Bar v RAF, Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Dublin City Exiles, Brentwood Eels v Bedford Tigers, Stanningley v Milford, Royal Navy v Barrow Island, West Bowling v Waterhead, Westgate Common v Crosfields, British Army v Ashton Bears, Edinburgh Eagles v Saddleworth Rangers, Wigan St Patricks v Ince Rose Bridge, Distington v Orrell St James, Heworth v Oulton Raiders, Jarrow Vikings v Myton Warriors.

Second round – ties to be played February 24-26: Jarrow or Myton v Leigh Miners Rangers, Skirlaugh or Wests v Chargers or North Herts, Hull Dockers or Rhondda v Midlands Hurricanes, Army or Ashton v Dewsbury Rams, Fryston or Thornhill v Stanningley or Milford, Workington Town v Wigan St Patricks or Ince Rose Bridge, Rochdale Hornets v London Skolars, Distington or Orrell v Hammersmith or Dublin, Cornwall v Rochdale Mayfield, Hunslet v Heworth or Oulton, Siddal v West Hull, Brentwood or Bedford v Wath Brow, North Wales Crusaders v Navy or Barrow Island, Toll Bar or RAF v York Acorn, Lock Lane v West Bowling or Waterhead, Featherstone Lions or GB Police v Westgate or Crosfields, Hunslet ARLFC v Pilkingtons Recs, Doncaster v Oldham, Edinburgh or Saddleworth v Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Helens Women, meanwhile, will aim to make a double slice of history for Women’s Rugby League in 2023 after being drawn against London Broncos in the group stage of the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup.

Saints have won the cup in each of the last two seasons and are aiming to complete a hat-trick at Wembley Stadium on August 12, with the Women’s Final to be played before the Betfred Challenge Cup Final for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The holders are already guaranteed to face London opposition for the first time after they were drawn to play local rivals Warrington Wolves, 2019 finalists Castleford Tigers, and the Broncos – who are one of two teams from the Betfred Super League South competing in the Challenge Cup in 2023.

The others, Cardiff Demons, will have ties against three resonant Rugby League names after being drawn against Featherstone Rovers, Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos, the Betfred Women’s Super League champions, are in an all-Yorkshire group with Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants and Oulton Raidettes, while York Valkyrie’s early fixtures following their rebrand will include ties against Barrow Raiders, Leigh Leopards and Hull KR.

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup – Group Stage:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group One – Featherstone Rovers, Salford Red Devils, Cardiff Demons, Wigan Warriors

Group Two – Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants, Oulton Raidettes, Leeds Rhinos

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group Three – Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, London Broncos, St Helens