Lock Lane hold on to win National Conference thriller against Siddal

The visitors looked highly likely to exact retribution for a 34-10 defeat in Halifax when Connor McCallum, Danny Williams and Alex Chatterton crossed by the 24th minute, Jamie Greenwood’s three conversions helping forge an 18-0 lead.

But Lane, who had lost Lewis Price to the sin-bin for a dangerous tackle, dug deep, sharpened up their game and were level at 18-18 by the interval.

Danny Sowerby put their first points on the board with a try, with Siddal’s Jack Georgiou copping a yellow card at the same time for a late tackle, and Nathan Fozzard added the conversion.

Zac Braham and Dan Maskill scored further tries and with Fozzard doing the honours again with the boot the game was all square.

With the momentum behind them, Lane added tries by the hour from Craig Duncan and Baily O’Connor and that was enough to take the spoils and notch a third win on the trot, the hosts holding on for a 26-24 victory despite Georgiou’s try on 72 minutes and a fourth goal by Greenwood, who was sin-binned four minutes later for dissent in Siddal’s second successive defeat.