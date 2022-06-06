Lock Lane put Thornhill Trojans to the sword for second time in 2022

The Trojans, despite the efforts of full-back Joel Gibson, were unable to prevent Lane from taking control early on with Baily O’Connor delivering a brace to go with tries by Oliver Bloomer and Calum Butler – all improved by Butler – in the opening period.

The procession continued in the second half when Mason Hare converted second touchdowns by Bloomer and Butler, plus tries for Ben Mawson and Nathan Fozzard.

In the second half Thornhill did have a good spell which saw Oliver Lightfoot come close to scoring but he could not hold the ball after some good handling along the attacking line.

Lock Lane were in top form in a 48-0 victory over Thornhill Trojans.

Will Gledhill also made a good break, but the final kick forward did not bounce correctly for Joel Gibson to gather and complete the move.

The Jubilee Bank Holiday evening game was watched by a decent crowd of more than 400.

Lock Lane are next in action this Saturday when they are at home to Thatto Heath Crusaders, who are in second place in the Premier Division of the National Conference League.